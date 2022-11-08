Qtum Hits One Day Volume of $47.73 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 8th. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. Qtum has a total market cap of $290.75 million and approximately $47.73 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.78 or 0.00013887 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,524.97 or 0.07604358 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00033713 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00085694 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00067560 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002009 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00014592 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00025083 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,944,501 coins and its circulating supply is 104,403,497 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

