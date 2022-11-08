Qtum Price Up 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. Over the last week, Qtum has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.89 or 0.00014062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a market capitalization of $301.78 million and $39.19 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Qtum alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,566.60 or 0.07621316 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00087216 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00033984 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00069455 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002017 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00014785 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00025203 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,944,501 coins and its circulating supply is 104,402,598 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.