QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Position Increased by Apriem Advisors

Apriem Advisors grew its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,959 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schubert & Co lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 136.0% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 203 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 284.6% in the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 38.3% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 444.4% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 58.8% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QCOM traded up $4.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,251,791. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.93 and a 12 month high of $193.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 26.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QCOM. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. DZ Bank cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.21.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

