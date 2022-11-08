QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Holdings Decreased by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC lowered its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,964 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 177,701 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,156,000 after buying an additional 28,711 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,724 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after buying an additional 4,406 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 23,862 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after buying an additional 5,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,009.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QCOM. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM to $165.00 in a research report on Friday. DZ Bank cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.21.

Shares of QCOM opened at $110.09 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.97 and its 200-day moving average is $132.00. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.93 and a 12 month high of $193.58. The firm has a market cap of $123.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

