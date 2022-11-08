Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Qualys from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Qualys from $180.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Qualys from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Qualys from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $148.67.

Get Qualys alerts:

Qualys Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Qualys stock opened at $110.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.91. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.01 and a beta of 0.62. Qualys has a 12-month low of $107.69 and a 12-month high of $162.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $119.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.52 million. Qualys had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 25.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Analysts predict that Qualys will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Allan Peters sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total value of $388,567.63. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 24,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,529,071.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total transaction of $713,616.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,990,184.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Allan Peters sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total transaction of $388,567.63. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 24,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,529,071.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,092 shares of company stock worth $5,157,672 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qualys

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Qualys by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Qualys by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Qualys by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,797 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Qualys by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 21,981 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Qualys by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.