Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 221,616 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,104 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $27,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PWR. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth $4,401,000. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth $266,000. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 200.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 130,638 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,374,000 after acquiring an additional 87,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PWR. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $156.00 to $174.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cowen raised their target price on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Argus raised their target price on Quanta Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.17.

Shares of NYSE:PWR traded up $0.94 on Tuesday, reaching $148.19. The company had a trading volume of 4,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,663. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.91 and a twelve month high of $149.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.56%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

