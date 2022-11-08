Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) PT Raised to $174.00

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) had its price target increased by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $156.00 to $174.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.17% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.17.
Quanta Services Price Performance
Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $147.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Quanta Services has a 1-year low of $93.91 and a 1-year high of $149.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.48 and a 200-day moving average of $130.44.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quanta Services
About Quanta Services
Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Quanta Services (PWR)
- Can Activision Blizzard Rally Into Year End?
- Despite Financials, Twiliio is One To Watch
- 3 Old School Automakers Making Big EV Strides
- Is Clothier V.F. Corporation’s 7% Dividend Worth Trying On?
- 3 Reasons Another Shoe May Drop for Skechers
Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.