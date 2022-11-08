Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) PT Raised to $174.00

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) had its price target increased by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $156.00 to $174.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.17.

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $147.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Quanta Services has a 1-year low of $93.91 and a 1-year high of $149.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.48 and a 200-day moving average of $130.44.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 32.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,530,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $727,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,362 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the second quarter worth $96,018,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Quanta Services by 13.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,376,754 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $674,294,000 after buying an additional 618,725 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in Quanta Services by 119.5% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,063,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,313,000 after buying an additional 579,159 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the second quarter worth $64,330,000. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

