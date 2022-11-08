Quantum Price Tops $0.90 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 78.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 8th. Quantum has a total market cap of $504.20 million and $189,930.00 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum token can now be purchased for $0.90 or 0.00004947 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Quantum has traded down 77.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18,196.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00008639 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00007064 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00044001 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 27.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00040061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00022996 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00005252 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.09 or 0.00236798 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000129 BTC.

About Quantum

QUA is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 4.25129726 USD and is up 3.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $181,003.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

