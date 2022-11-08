QuarkChain (QKC) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $6.26 Million

QuarkChain (QKC) traded down 15.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. QuarkChain has a total market capitalization of $50.56 million and $6.26 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, QuarkChain has traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar. One QuarkChain token can now be bought for about $0.0095 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003258 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $104.88 or 0.00563298 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,462.83 or 0.29341266 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000334 BTC.

QuarkChain Profile

QuarkChain’s genesis date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,302,462,976 tokens. QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is https://reddit.com/r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @quark_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QuarkChain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer.QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuarkChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuarkChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

