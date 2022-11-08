Quent Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 98.3% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 508.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $111.41 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.08.

