Quent Capital LLC Buys 183 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,453 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 23.0% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 9.7% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,978 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 5.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,504 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 49.3% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,856 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 68.2% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 7,977 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $159.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Scotiabank raised T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $153.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.80.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $149.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.35 billion, a PE ratio of 122.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.54. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.51 and a 12 month high of $154.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $19.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Callie R. Field sold 6,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $999,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,427 shares in the company, valued at $13,165,488. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Michael J. Katz sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total transaction of $3,191,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 106,077 shares in the company, valued at $15,387,529.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Callie R. Field sold 6,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $999,936.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,165,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,546 shares of company stock worth $18,483,572. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

