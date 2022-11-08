Quent Capital LLC Buys 190 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,619 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter worth $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 469.0% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in Oracle by 102.4% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,012 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $76.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.96 and its 200 day moving average is $71.81. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $106.34.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.95%.

ORCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Oracle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.58.

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

