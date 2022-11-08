Quent Capital LLC Grows Position in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Silvergate Capital were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,225,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,100,000 after buying an additional 354,000 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 439.9% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 410,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,785,000 after buying an additional 334,335 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 860,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,632,000 after buying an additional 322,885 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,847,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,709,000 after buying an additional 241,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 687,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,503,000 after buying an additional 224,199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Stock Performance

NYSE SI opened at $50.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.40. Silvergate Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $49.50 and a twelve month high of $239.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Silvergate Capital ( NYSE:SI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.11). Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 45.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SI shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Silvergate Capital in a report on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $160.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.73.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

