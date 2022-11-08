Quent Capital LLC Grows Position in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,153 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in WESCO International were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 167.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 26.2% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 2.6% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 19.5% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the first quarter worth $1,180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WCC opened at $120.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.03. WESCO International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.00 and a 12 month high of $147.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

WCC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WESCO International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $148.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on WESCO International from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th.

In related news, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green acquired 9,941 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $114.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,141,027.98. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,470,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,317,016.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other WESCO International news, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green bought 97,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $113.90 per share, with a total value of $11,066,182.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,464,881 shares in the company, valued at $394,649,945.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green bought 9,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $114.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,141,027.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,470,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,317,016.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

