Quent Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,363 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 20.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 69,862 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $26,170,000 after buying an additional 11,768 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 39.3% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 12.9% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 43.3% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 331 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $258.60 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen upped their target price on Netflix from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Netflix from $198.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Netflix from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $240.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.55.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

