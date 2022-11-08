Quent Capital LLC Purchases 72 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 125.0% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in Broadcom by 920.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 70.0% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Schubert & Co grew its stake in Broadcom by 77.4% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $475.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $192.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $677.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $471.76 and its 200-day moving average is $513.91.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $672.83.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.