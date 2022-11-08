Quent Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Quent Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,164 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 440.9% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 119 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 95.5% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 129 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $324.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $313.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $306.50. The firm has a market cap of $41.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.51 and a 52 week high of $485.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 15.60%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total value of $66,490.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,083.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $427.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $381.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $464.00 to $413.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.74.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Featured Articles

