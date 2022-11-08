Quent Capital LLC Sells 11,157 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Quent Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 64.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,157 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 22,717,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,047,979,000 after purchasing an additional 5,912,598 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,219,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $471,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395,701 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48,227,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,008,694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084,415 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,129,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $744,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yale University boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Yale University now owns 10,971,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637,900 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO opened at $37.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.88 and its 200-day moving average is $40.48. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $52.21.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.