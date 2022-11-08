Quent Capital LLC Sells 1,737 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Quent Capital LLC cut its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,737 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 127.2% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 15,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 151,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares during the period. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.1% in the second quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 7,574 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 24.0% during the second quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,605,000 after purchasing an additional 14,943 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 25,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

IVE opened at $143.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.90. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $127.33 and a 52-week high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.