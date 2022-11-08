Quent Capital LLC Sells 336 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Quent Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Phraction Management LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter valued at about $880,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in Danaher by 17.7% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 22,108 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in Danaher by 18.4% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 48,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,176,000 after buying an additional 7,466 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Danaher by 3.6% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 85,472 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,669,000 after buying an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Danaher by 8.7% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 174,546 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,251,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Danaher Stock Up 0.8 %

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Danaher to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Danaher to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.50.

NYSE:DHR opened at $249.04 on Tuesday. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $233.71 and a 12-month high of $331.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.00.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 11.05%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Further Reading

