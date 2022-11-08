QUINT (QUINT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $537,331.00

QUINT (QUINT) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 8th. Over the last seven days, QUINT has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. QUINT has a total market cap of $1.35 billion and approximately $537,331.00 worth of QUINT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUINT token can now be purchased for $1.69 or 0.00009091 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

QUINT Token Profile

QUINT’s genesis date was April 20th, 2022. QUINT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens. QUINT’s official Twitter account is @projectquint and its Facebook page is accessible here. QUINT’s official website is quint.io.

QUINT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quint Ecosystem's flagship token, QUINT, has real-world incentives and physical asset creation; it brings real-world luxury to users through the power of metaverse.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUINT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUINT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

