QUINT (QUINT) Trading Down 0.7% This Week

QUINT (QUINT) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 8th. QUINT has a market cap of $1.36 billion and $405,165.00 worth of QUINT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, QUINT has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One QUINT token can now be purchased for about $1.71 or 0.00008705 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About QUINT

QUINT’s genesis date was April 20th, 2022. QUINT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens. QUINT’s official website is quint.io. QUINT’s official Twitter account is @projectquint and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QUINT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quint Ecosystem's flagship token, QUINT, has real-world incentives and physical asset creation; it brings real-world luxury to users through the power of metaverse.TelegramWhitepaper”

