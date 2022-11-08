Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RDN. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Radian Group from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Radian Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 16th. Compass Point lowered their price objective on Radian Group to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Radian Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Radian Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.08.

Radian Group Stock Performance

Shares of RDN stock opened at $20.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Radian Group has a 52 week low of $17.97 and a 52 week high of $24.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.19 and a 200 day moving average of $20.84.

Radian Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.06%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDN. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in Radian Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,843,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 202.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,295,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,335 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 61.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,994,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,376 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Radian Group by 8.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,357,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $407,712,000 after buying an additional 1,443,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Radian Group by 188.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,106,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,744,000 after buying an additional 723,323 shares in the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting, and fulfillment solutions.

Further Reading

