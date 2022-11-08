Radix (XRD) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $641,679.00

Radix (XRD) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 8th. Radix has a market capitalization of $259.75 million and $641,679.00 worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radix coin can currently be purchased for $0.0550 or 0.00000269 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Radix has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000295 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000366 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $122.42 or 0.00610451 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,376.61 or 0.31797403 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000298 BTC.

About Radix

Radix’s genesis date was July 28th, 2021. Radix’s total supply is 12,123,620,561 coins and its circulating supply is 4,726,061,540 coins. Radix’s official website is www.radixdlt.com. The Reddit community for Radix is https://reddit.com/r/radix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Radix is www.radixdlt.com/blog. Radix’s official Twitter account is @radixdlt and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Radix

According to CryptoCompare, “XRD is the native token of the Radix Mainnet and may be used for securing the network, accessing DeFi, deploying smart contracts and paying for transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radix using one of the exchanges listed above.

