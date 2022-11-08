Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

RDWR traded up $0.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,368. Radware has a twelve month low of $17.42 and a twelve month high of $42.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.01. The stock has a market cap of $912.28 million, a PE ratio of -504.00, a PEG ratio of 68.14 and a beta of 0.99.

Radware ( NASDAQ:RDWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). Radware had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a positive return on equity of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $75.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Radware will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDWR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Radware by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Radware by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Radware in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Radware in the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Radware in the 2nd quarter valued at about $276,000. 73.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in cloud, physical, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

