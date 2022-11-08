Raymond James Increases Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Price Target to $100.00

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 19.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HAE. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.33.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Haemonetics Trading Up 3.6 %

HAE opened at $83.57 on Tuesday. Haemonetics has a fifty-two week low of $43.50 and a fifty-two week high of $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.79 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Haemonetics had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The firm had revenue of $261.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Haemonetics will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Haemonetics news, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 33,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.89, for a total transaction of $2,632,526.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,395 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,916.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Haemonetics news, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 33,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.89, for a total transaction of $2,632,526.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,395 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,916.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 8,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.71, for a total transaction of $590,859.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,196,387.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,729 shares of company stock worth $4,157,115. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAE. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 166.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,452,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $344,676,000 after buying an additional 3,402,873 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,165,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $389,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,484 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the 2nd quarter worth $26,652,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 808.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 377,252 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,589,000 after acquiring an additional 335,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 224.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 462,586 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,245,000 after acquiring an additional 320,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

About Haemonetics

(Get Rating)

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.