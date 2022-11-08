Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $121.50.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Raymond James to $118.00 in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Raymond James Stock Performance

Shares of RJF stock opened at $121.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $84.86 and a 52 week high of $121.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.05.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.48%.

Insider Activity at Raymond James

In other Raymond James news, insider James E. Bunn sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total value of $427,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,998. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Raymond James

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Raymond James by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,689,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,383,900,000 after buying an additional 410,025 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Raymond James by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,589,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,215,048,000 after buying an additional 1,951,233 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Raymond James by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,629,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,780,000 after buying an additional 2,510,966 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,762,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,992,000 after acquiring an additional 349,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,460,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,012,000 after acquiring an additional 88,967 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

