Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Paycom Software (PAYC)

11/2/2022 – Paycom Software had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $387.00 to $395.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/2/2022 – Paycom Software had its price target raised by analysts at Wolfe Research from $400.00 to $410.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/2/2022 – Paycom Software had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $425.00 to $430.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/2/2022 – Paycom Software had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $393.00 to $400.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/2/2022 – Paycom Software had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $365.00 to $381.00.

10/21/2022 – Paycom Software had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $457.00 to $393.00.

10/18/2022 – Paycom Software had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $339.00 to $343.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Paycom Software is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Paycom Software Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of Paycom Software stock traded down $9.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $296.21. The company had a trading volume of 785,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,585. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $337.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $320.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 68.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.39. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.82 and a fifty-two week high of $516.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paycom Software

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 37.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 198 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 15.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,023 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 10.7% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,265 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 92.0% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,931 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

