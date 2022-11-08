Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Medpace (MEDP)

Medpace (NASDAQ: MEDP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/28/2022 – Medpace was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/27/2022 – Medpace was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $238.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $142.00.

10/25/2022 – Medpace had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $145.00 to $200.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/20/2022 – Medpace was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/12/2022 – Medpace is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Medpace Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP traded up $3.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $214.04. 3,552 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,710. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.94 and a twelve month high of $235.72. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.83 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.63.

Get Medpace Holdings Inc alerts:

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $383.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.17 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 16.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.53, for a total transaction of $1,433,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 14,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,275,752.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc acquired 62,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $157.12 per share, for a total transaction of $9,822,513.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,955,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,757,698.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 6,500 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.53, for a total value of $1,433,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 14,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,275,752.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have acquired 489,768 shares of company stock valued at $77,322,137 in the last ninety days. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Medpace by 6.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in Medpace by 25.3% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Medpace by 10.3% in the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Medpace in the first quarter worth $458,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Medpace by 20.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.