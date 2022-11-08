Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $36.00

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $36.00 and last traded at $36.00, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on RCDTF. Oddo Bhf raised Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €42.00 ($42.00) price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica from €44.00 ($44.00) to €40.00 ($40.00) in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica Company Profile

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers pharmaceuticals in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, dermatology, over the counter/non-prescription pharmaceuticals, urology, anti-infectives, central nervous system, gastrointestinal, gynecology and obstetrics, musculo-skeletal disorders and analgesia, nutrition and related products, cosmetics, dietary supplements, medical devices, allergy, endocrinology, respiratory, pain management/inflammation, generics, antipyretics and cold preparations, and oncology, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

Further Reading

