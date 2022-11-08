Reef (REEF) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $194.64 Million

Reef (REEF) traded up 20.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. Reef has a market capitalization of $126.54 million and approximately $194.64 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Reef coin can now be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Reef has traded 16% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Reef alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003232 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000289 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000359 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00011652 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.06 or 0.00599315 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6,410.13 or 0.31217355 BTC.

Reef Coin Profile

Reef uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 20,471,395,031 coins and its circulating supply is 20,471,440,174 coins. Reef’s official website is reef.io. The official message board for Reef is medium.com/@reefdefi. Reef’s official Twitter account is @reef_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Reef is https://reddit.com/r/reefdefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Reef

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine.Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain governance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reef should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Reef using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Reef Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Reef and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.