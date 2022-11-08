Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Stake Boosted by Apriem Advisors

Apriem Advisors increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals comprises 3.3% of Apriem Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $19,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 220.0% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 83.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% during the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded up $13.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $764.58. 13,889 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 700,364. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.20. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $538.01 and a 52-week high of $764.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $702.77 and its 200-day moving average is $648.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $756.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $815.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $718.00 to $790.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $851.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $764.14.

In other news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 4,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.38, for a total transaction of $3,364,120.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,905,467.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 4,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.38, for a total transaction of $3,364,120.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,578 shares in the company, valued at $21,905,467.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 3,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.00, for a total value of $2,593,416.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,629,142. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $14,373,699. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

