REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Downgraded by TheStreet to D+

TheStreet downgraded shares of REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on REGENXBIO from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on REGENXBIO from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on REGENXBIO from $47.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, REGENXBIO has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $41.71.

NASDAQ RGNX opened at $20.84 on Friday. REGENXBIO has a one year low of $18.69 and a one year high of $40.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.61 and its 200-day moving average is $26.03. The firm has a market cap of $902.16 million, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.00.

REGENXBIO ( NASDAQ:RGNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by ($0.20). REGENXBIO had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $26.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.77 million. Equities analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO will post -5.23 EPS for the current year.

In other REGENXBIO news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $72,576.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,087,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in REGENXBIO by 320.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 500,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,353,000 after acquiring an additional 381,047 shares during the last quarter. WS Management Lllp boosted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. WS Management Lllp now owns 474,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,742,000 after purchasing an additional 189,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in REGENXBIO by 6.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,653,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,078,000 after purchasing an additional 163,513 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in REGENXBIO by 17.8% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 696,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,112,000 after purchasing an additional 105,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in REGENXBIO in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,572,000. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

