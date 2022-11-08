Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Now Covered by Canaccord Genuity Group

Investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 473.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on RGLS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Regulus Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of RGLS opened at $1.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.63. Regulus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 8.82 and a quick ratio of 8.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.69 and its 200-day moving average is $2.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RGLS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts expect that Regulus Therapeutics will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 111,100 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 50,518 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Regulus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,656,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 21.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 648,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

