Relay Token (RELAY) Trading Down 4.3% Over Last 7 Days

Relay Token (RELAY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 8th. One Relay Token token can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000955 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Relay Token has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. Relay Token has a market cap of $3.17 billion and $67.00 worth of Relay Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Relay Token

Relay Token’s launch date was August 2nd, 2021. Relay Token’s total supply is 8,865,480 tokens. Relay Token’s official Twitter account is @relay_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Relay Token is medium.com/@relay_chain. Relay Token’s official website is www.relaychain.com.

Buying and Selling Relay Token

According to CryptoCompare, “RelayChain.com provides cross-chain token transfers between the world's leading blockchains. Facilitating cross-chain DeFi interoperability to partners via BaaS (Bridging as a Service). Liquidity providers are rewarded in the chain’s native gas token (ETH, AVAX, MATIC, BNB, HT, etc).”

