Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €55.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) has been assigned a €55.00 ($55.00) target price by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 73.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €43.00 ($43.00) target price on shares of Renault in a report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($33.00) target price on shares of Renault in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €36.00 ($36.00) price target on shares of Renault in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €33.00 ($33.00) price target on shares of Renault in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €28.00 ($28.00) price objective on shares of Renault in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Renault Stock Performance

Shares of EPA:RNO traded up €1.15 ($1.15) on Tuesday, reaching €31.67 ($31.67). 1,835,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290,000. The company has a fifty day moving average of €30.18 and a 200-day moving average of €27.25. Renault has a twelve month low of €73.71 ($73.71) and a twelve month high of €100.70 ($100.70).

About Renault

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

