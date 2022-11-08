Request (REQ) Trading Down 11.1% This Week

Request (REQ) traded down 11% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. Over the last seven days, Request has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar. Request has a total market capitalization of $97.80 million and approximately $5.36 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0978 or 0.00000526 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,604.79 or 1.00092281 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00008429 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007425 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00043706 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00041799 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 79.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004626 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00022748 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005305 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.77 or 0.00235481 BTC.

Request Profile

Request (REQ) is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. Request’s official website is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.10307124 USD and is down -6.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $2,836,279.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

