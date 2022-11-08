Reserve Rights (RSR) Price Down 21.8% This Week

Reserve Rights (RSR) traded down 31.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. Reserve Rights has a total market cap of $207.42 million and $78.85 million worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Reserve Rights has traded 21.8% lower against the dollar. One Reserve Rights token can now be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.80 or 0.00564906 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,458.99 or 0.29425041 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Reserve Rights’ genesis date was May 17th, 2019. Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,302,323,974 tokens. Reserve Rights’ official website is reserve.org. The Reddit community for Reserve Rights is https://reddit.com/r/reserveprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Reserve Protocol holds the collateral tokens that back the Reserve token. When new Reserves are sold on the market, the assets used by market participants to purchase the new Reserves are held as collateral. This process keeps the Reserve collateralized at a 1:1 ratio even as supply increases.At times, the Reserve Protocol may target a collateralization ratio greater than 1:1. When this is the case, scaling the supply of Reserve tokens requires additional capital in order to maintain the target collateralization ratio. To accomplish this the Reserve Protocol mints and sells Reserve Rights tokens in exchange for additional collateral tokens.Collateral tokens are somewhat volatile. While we may be able to select a portfolio with minimal downside risk, the reality is that drops in the collateral tokens' value will happen. When this happens, the Reserve Protocol will sell newly minted Reserve Rights tokens for additional collateral tokens and add them to the backing.”

