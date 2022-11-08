Reserve Rights (RSR) Trading 15.3% Lower This Week

Reserve Rights (RSR) traded down 25.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. In the last week, Reserve Rights has traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar. Reserve Rights has a total market capitalization of $224.06 million and approximately $63.97 million worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Reserve Rights token can now be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003346 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $108.53 or 0.00567677 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,653.09 or 0.29569371 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000325 BTC.

About Reserve Rights

Reserve Rights was first traded on May 17th, 2019. Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,302,323,974 tokens. Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Reserve Rights is https://reddit.com/r/reserveprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Reserve Rights is reserve.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Reserve Protocol holds the collateral tokens that back the Reserve token. When new Reserves are sold on the market, the assets used by market participants to purchase the new Reserves are held as collateral. This process keeps the Reserve collateralized at a 1:1 ratio even as supply increases.At times, the Reserve Protocol may target a collateralization ratio greater than 1:1. When this is the case, scaling the supply of Reserve tokens requires additional capital in order to maintain the target collateralization ratio. To accomplish this the Reserve Protocol mints and sells Reserve Rights tokens in exchange for additional collateral tokens.Collateral tokens are somewhat volatile. While we may be able to select a portfolio with minimal downside risk, the reality is that drops in the collateral tokens' value will happen. When this happens, the Reserve Protocol will sell newly minted Reserve Rights tokens for additional collateral tokens and add them to the backing.”

