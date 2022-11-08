Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut Resolute Forest Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

Shares of RFP traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.00. The company had a trading volume of 608,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,594. Resolute Forest Products has a 52-week low of $10.64 and a 52-week high of $21.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 2.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.00.

Resolute Forest Products ( NYSE:RFP Get Rating ) (TSE:RFP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter. Resolute Forest Products had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter.

In related news, SVP Richard Joseph Tremblay sold 7,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $145,274.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 217,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,485,122.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RFP. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 146.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management grew its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 40.0% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 3,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 64.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 16,255.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

