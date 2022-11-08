Revain Price Hits $0.0006 on Major Exchanges (REV)

Revain (REV) traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. Revain has a market cap of $55.12 million and $341,208.00 worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Revain has traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Revain token can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003194 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $103.72 or 0.00558006 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,402.61 or 0.29065626 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Revain Token Profile

Revain (REV) is a token. Its genesis date was August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 tokens. Revain’s official Twitter account is @revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Revain’s official website is revain.org. The Reddit community for Revain is https://reddit.com/r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Revain’s official message board is medium.com/revain.

Buying and Selling Revain

According to CryptoCompare, “REV is a utility token based on Ethereum and Tron from Revain, a blockchain-based review platform for the crypto community established in 2018. Revain platform consists of 6 main sections: projects, exchanges, wallets, games, casinos, and cards. In each section, they rank every company based on their user rating and number of reviews.Any crypto website is able to integrate reviews from the platform using Revain Widget. In this case, website users can write their feedback without leaving it and all reviews will appear on Revain platform as well.All user reviews are written in the blockchain, providing full transparency. No one can change or delete them, including the Revain itself. This makes review manipulation by any party nearly impossible.Revain's ultimate goal is to provide high-quality and authentic user feedback on all global products and services using new emerging technologies like blockchain and machine learning.Revain recently replaced the smart contract and made an automatic swap from the coin (R) to coin (REV) in the ratio of 1:1 for all existing token holders..”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Revain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

