Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.54-$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.11 billion-$1.11 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.13 billion. Reynolds Consumer Products also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.30-$1.36 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reynolds Consumer Products currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.80.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

Reynolds Consumer Products Stock Performance

Shares of REYN stock traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.90. The company had a trading volume of 9,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,693. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.06. Reynolds Consumer Products has a one year low of $24.54 and a one year high of $32.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Reynolds Consumer Products Dividend Announcement

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $917.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.23%.

Institutional Trading of Reynolds Consumer Products

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 89.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 28.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.