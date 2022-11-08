Ribbon Finance Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $107.81 Million (RBN)

Ribbon Finance (RBN) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 8th. One Ribbon Finance token can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00001638 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ribbon Finance has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar. Ribbon Finance has a market capitalization of $107.81 million and approximately $799,720.00 worth of Ribbon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003269 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $114.54 or 0.00584513 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,966.24 or 0.30446328 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Ribbon Finance Profile

Ribbon Finance’s genesis date was May 24th, 2021. Ribbon Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,479,659 tokens. Ribbon Finance’s official website is www.ribbon.finance. Ribbon Finance’s official Twitter account is @ribbonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ribbon Finance’s official message board is ribbonfinance.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Ribbon Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Ribbon Finance is a protocol that helps users access crypto structured products for DeFi. It combines options, futures, and fixed income to improve a portfolio's risk-return profile.RBN is a governance token that has a few primary use cases: Steward the development of the protocol & get community feedback on important parameters such as fee models; Align incentives between the Ribbon stakeholders (product creators, users, team), such as liquidity mining programs or grants and Unite all current and future Ribbon products under a single umbrella.”

