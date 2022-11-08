Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Buys 2,365 Shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.59% of Computer Programs and Systems worth $2,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 169,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,431,000 after buying an additional 7,410 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 11,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. Adams Wealth Management increased its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 19,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,321,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,519,000 after purchasing an additional 129,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

CPSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Computer Programs and Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Computer Programs and Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th.

In other news, CEO Christopher L. Fowler sold 1,000 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,300 shares of company stock valued at $98,581. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

CPSI stock opened at $27.77 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.92. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.67 and a fifty-two week high of $37.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

