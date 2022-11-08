Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $2.94 Million Stock Position in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,206 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after selling 709 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Zumiez were worth $2,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Zumiez by 3.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,280,892 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $48,943,000 after buying an additional 39,672 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in Zumiez by 1.3% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 368,666 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $9,585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in Zumiez by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 184,560 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $7,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Zumiez by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 149,730 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,722,000 after buying an additional 20,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Zumiez during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,914,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $22.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.54. Zumiez Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.29 and a 1-year high of $55.10. The firm has a market cap of $441.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.48.

Zumiez ( NASDAQ:ZUMZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $219.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.50 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Analysts forecast that Zumiez Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lowered Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $42.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. William Blair downgraded shares of Zumiez from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zumiez in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

