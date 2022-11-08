Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $3.35 Million Holdings in Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 387,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,920 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.76% of Absolute Software worth $3,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABST. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Absolute Software by 43.1% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,260,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,113,000 after purchasing an additional 982,405 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Absolute Software by 144.8% during the first quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,448,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,282,000 after purchasing an additional 856,695 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Absolute Software by 192.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,119,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,493,000 after acquiring an additional 737,092 shares during the last quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Absolute Software by 10.5% during the first quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,822,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,881,000 after acquiring an additional 457,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Absolute Software by 19.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,714,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,019,000 after acquiring an additional 451,372 shares during the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Absolute Software Trading Down 7.1 %

Shares of ABST stock opened at $10.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.78. Absolute Software Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.79 and a fifty-two week high of $12.59.

Absolute Software Dividend Announcement

Absolute Software ( NASDAQ:ABST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $52.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.70 million. On average, analysts forecast that Absolute Software Co. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0585 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. Absolute Software’s payout ratio is -52.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on Absolute Software from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Absolute Software from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Absolute Software Profile

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides software services that support the management and security of computing devices, applications, data, and networks for various organizations. The company's Absolute platform offer Absolute Visibility that provides information on device hardware, software, and location; Absolute Control that provide remediation capabilities, such as the ability to remotely freeze devices and delete data; Absolute Resilience, which offer remote scripting, self-healing for critical apps, investigation and recovery services, and sensitive data identification; Absolute Ransomware Response that enables organizations to assess their ransomware preparedness for endpoints, monitors their endpoint cyber hygiene across the entire device fleet and allows for an expedited endpoint recovery; Absolute VPN an enterprise solution; Absolute ZTNA that protects networks and employees with real time risk analysis; and Absolute Insights for Network provides real-time data about device, application, and network performance in a single pane of glass.

