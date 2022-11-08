Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Lowers Holdings in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,712 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Monro worth $3,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Monro by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 24,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Monro during the 2nd quarter worth about $706,000. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Monro by 251.9% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 675,135 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,950,000 after purchasing an additional 483,304 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Monro by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 17,093 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monro by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period.

Shares of MNRO opened at $47.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Monro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.49 and a 12 month high of $64.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Monro’s payout ratio is currently 74.67%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Monro in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director John L. Auerbach sold 2,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total transaction of $104,196.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,706.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

