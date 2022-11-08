Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Lowers Stake in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.09% of APi Group worth $3,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of APi Group by 1,075.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of APi Group by 541.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in APi Group by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in APi Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in APi Group by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. 73.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get APi Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APG. TheStreet raised shares of APi Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of APi Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of APi Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of APi Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, APi Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

APi Group Stock Up 1.3 %

APG opened at $17.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.20. APi Group Co. has a 1-year low of $13.09 and a 1-year high of $26.84.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. APi Group had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that APi Group Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other APi Group news, Director Anthony E. Malkin bought 8,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $131,303.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,169.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Anthony E. Malkin purchased 8,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $131,303.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 53,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,169.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anthony E. Malkin purchased 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.10 per share, with a total value of $324,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 77,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,168,679.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 31,792 shares of company stock valued at $482,592 in the last ninety days. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

APi Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.