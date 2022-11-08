Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Raises Stock Position in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) by 346.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 138,878 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.99% of OptimizeRx worth $4,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,447,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,310,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 127.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 180,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,948,000 after purchasing an additional 101,075 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OPRX opened at $14.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.63. OptimizeRx Co. has a 1 year low of $13.33 and a 1 year high of $97.36. The stock has a market cap of $263.90 million, a P/E ratio of -37.28 and a beta of 0.81.

OptimizeRx ( NASDAQ:OPRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $13.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.10 million. Equities analysts expect that OptimizeRx Co. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other OptimizeRx news, insider Stephen L. Silvestro bought 3,200 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.66 per share, for a total transaction of $50,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,112. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other OptimizeRx news, Director James Paul Lang bought 6,000 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.45 per share, for a total transaction of $98,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,957. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen L. Silvestro bought 3,200 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.66 per share, with a total value of $50,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,112. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 29,800 shares of company stock worth $469,782. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OPRX shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of OptimizeRx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, OptimizeRx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.71.

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients. The company's products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, and therapeutic support and unbranded messages.

