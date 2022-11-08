Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 324 Shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lessened its stake in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 0.87% of UFP Technologies worth $5,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 17.1% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 105.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,993,000 after buying an additional 54,190 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in UFP Technologies by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,660,000 after acquiring an additional 22,947 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UFP Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:UFPT opened at $112.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.92. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.10 and a 52-week high of $113.76. The company has a market capitalization of $854.50 million, a PE ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

In other UFP Technologies news, SVP Christopher P. Litterio sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total transaction of $527,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,624 shares in the company, valued at $1,402,441.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and custom manufactures components, subassemblies, products, and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. Its single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

